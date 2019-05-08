LIMA — Stanley Ellis Wilson, 83, of Lima, died at 11:52 a.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born April 22, 1936 in Lima, the son of Richard Woodrow and Marian Eleanor (Mawhorr) Wilson who both preceded him in death. He was married to Palma J. Redmond and she preceded him in death. On Dec. 30, 1989, he married Carol Ann Bartz who survives.

Also surviving are his stepdaughters: Delinda Lee Williams of Romulus, Michigan, Jennifer Lynne Fox of Gomer and Katherine Louise (Dennis) Valenti of Cridersville and seven grandchildren. Also surviving are the following siblings: Tom Dean Wilson, Steven Ray Wilson, Joyce Ann Woods and Sally Jean Walker all of Lima.

The following siblings preceded him in death: Richard Allen Wilson, Sheila Rose Hall, Terry Lee Wilson and David Loyal Wilson.

Mr. Wilson had been a plumber. He was also employed by Pinkerton, Ex-Cell-O, Teledyne and the County Market. He was a member of the Salvation Army, Lima, and for 45 years rang the bell for the Kettle Drive. He was also active in the League of Mercy. He was a member of the Army National Guard.

Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Salvation Army Citadel, 614 E. Market St., Lima, with Majors Jeff and Debbie Stacy officiating. Burial will follow in Shawnee Cemetery, where V.F.W. Post 1275 will conduct military rites.

Visitation will be Friday, from 2-4, and 6-8 p.m. at Siferd-Orians Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 234, Lima, OH 45802. Condolences may be expressed online at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com