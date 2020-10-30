LIMA — Stella A. Cogley, age 95, passed away at 10:27 pm on October 28, 2020 at Mercy Health-St Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on May 8, 1925 in Lima, the daughter of Paul and Alice Davis who preceded her in death. On May 28, 1955 she married Kermit Cogley and he also preceded her in death.

Stella was a homemaker. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church and was the former president of the Alter and Rosary Society, co-chairman of the Faith in Action, and the Catholic Social Service Guild. She also served as a Boy Scouts den mother, a member of the VFW auxiliary and a former volunteer for the St. Vincent De Paul store and Lost Creek Care Center.

She is survived by her son; Greg (Lisa) Cogley of Lima, a stepson; Gary Cogley, three grandchildren; Amanda (Betsy Hone) Cogley, Renee (Emily Derr) Cogley and Jordan (Joe) Lackey, three great-grandchildren; Ava, Thayer and Tinley Lackey and another Baby Lackey on the way and two step grandchildren; Adam and Michael. She is also survived by a brother; Edward Wantuch of Columbus and nieces and nephews.

Stella was also preceded in death by a brother; Joseph Wantuch and a sister; Wanda Ellis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. John Catholic Church in Lima on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:30 pm with Father David Ross officiating, Burial will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery. Family and Friends may call from 11am to 12:30pm at the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home. 506 N Cable Rd. Lima, prior to the mass. Please be aware that we are following Covid protocols and visitors are limited to 10 people at a time and we are observing social distancing and requesting if you wish to visit please wear a mask.

Online Condolences may be left at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com or on the Hanneman-Siferd Facebook page.