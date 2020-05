Or Copy this URL to Share

ALGER — Stella M. Dyer, 84, died at 1:52 a.m. May 27, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System. Private services will be streamed at 11 a.m. Saturday on Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services' Facebook page. Pastor Fred Rowe will officiate. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.



