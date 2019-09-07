WAPAKONETA — Stella "Tika" Vostatek, 83, of Wapakoneta, OH, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. After growing up on a farm in Adena, OH, Mrs. Vostatek graduated from the Ruth Brant School of Nursing in Martins Ferry, OH, as did her four sisters. After graduation, she went to work as a nurse for Ohio State University where she met her beloved husband of just shy of 61 years, Dr. Rudy Vostatek, DDS. In addition to working at the family dental practice, Mrs. Vostatek was a devoted mother of two children, David and Lynda. Known for her generosity and concern for family, Mrs. Vostatek took great interest in the lives of her many nephews and nieces by whom she is fondly remembered. Mrs. Vostatek enjoyed preparing gourmet meals, gardening, bird watching and decorating. Any endeavors that she undertook were done so with meticulous attention to detail.

Mrs. Vostatek was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Anna Miric of Adena, OH; siblings, Mary Miric, Peter Miric and George Miric; and son, David Vostatek.

She is survived by her husband, Rudy L. Vostatek; siblings, Helen Tabacchi, Miletsa (Paul) Stergios, Nick (Hilda) Miric, Betty Bailey and Ann Vandervort; and her daughter, Lynda Vostatek.

There will be a private family celebration for Mrs. Vostatek to be held at a future time. There will be no visitation. The family has entrusted her care to Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Health-St. Rita's Home Care and Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com