GROVER HILL — Stephan R. Lay, 63, died at 2:49 p.m. Sept. 10, 2019, at St. Vincent Medical Center.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert. The Rev. Will Haggis will officiate.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. today and one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.