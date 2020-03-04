LIMA — Stephanie Lynn Holdren, age 69 of Lima, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 9:35 p.m. in Vancrest of Delphos.

Stephanie was born August 31, 1950 in Lima, OH, to Homer and Barbara (Bicknell) Holdren who preceded her in death.

Surviving are two sisters: Tracy (Greg) Tanner of Philadelphia, PA, and Deanna Owenby of Tampa, FL; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Holdren and Dawn Holdren both of Lima and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Stephen (her twin) Holdren and Michael Holdren.

Stephanie was a 1969 graduate of Ottawa-Glandorf High School. She was a free spirit, an animal lover, especially of dogs and a friend to many.

A private family service will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Allen County.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services.

