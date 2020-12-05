LIMA — Stephanie Lynn Risner, age 41 of Lima, passed at 4:08 a.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born January 30, 1979 in Lima, Ohio to David, Sr. and Debra F. Shaffer Risner, who survive in Lima.

Stephanie was a member of the Salvation Army. She was an avid, lifelong bingo player and could play all day! She won multiple coveralls and was thrilled when family and friends could join the fun. Stephanie's greatest joy was spending time with the people she loved and she will be remembered for her huge heart.

Also surviving is her maternal grandfather - Paul E. Shaffer of Lima; a brother - David Lee Risner, Jr. of Cairo and his children - Jordis Rex and David Lee Risner, lll; a sister - Kristi J. (Timothy 'Duck') Eberle of Lima and their children - Brandon, Bradley, and Brandi; a special cousin - Sheramy (Jeffrey) Horner of Lima and their children - Brooke, Julia, and Brian; a lifetime friend - Audrey Garber of Lima; aunts and uncles - Linda (Steve) Boop; Cathy (Kevin) Tierney; Jeffrey (Holly) Shaffer; Michael Shaffer; Susan Holbrook; cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents - Estill Lee Risner and Marilyn 'Marie' Risner; maternal grandmother - Beverly Mae Shaffer; 3 uncles - John Risner; Randy Shaffer, and Gregory Shaffer.

Funeral services will begin 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 8 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Major Felipe and Diane Tamayo will officiate. Burial will follow in Ward Cemetery, Bath Township.

Visitation for the immune compromised will be from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m., Monday at the funeral home and from 4:00 - 8:00 for the general public. The family will also receive friends one hour prior the the services on Tuesday.

In memory of Stephanie Lynn, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army Toys for Tots.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com