LIMA — Stephen L. Ciminillo, "Gordy" 58, of Lima, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born on September 1, 1960 in Lima to the late Dean J. and Dorothy Ciminillo. Steve graduated from Shawnee High School in 1978. Steve worked for Benjamin Steel for 33 ½ years. He also worked some side jobs, at Chucks Pizza and the Short Stop in Shawnee and helped out at the Elm View Pub. He was a member of St Charles Church in Lima and the Eagles #370 in Lima.

Gordy served as a Trustee on the S.O.S. Project Executive Board since its inception in 2012. He has been an integral part of the many S.O.S. project fundraisers. The S.O.S. volunteers could always count on him for coffee and donuts to get the day started.

He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns fan. He also enjoyed golfing, bowling, billiards, and playing cornhole. He loved being outdoors and spending time with his family and friends. He was always with his buddies having good times. If you needed a hand with something, Steve was always ready to help. He was an all around good guy and great brother. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his 4 brothers: Tony (Jenny) Ciminillo, Nicholas Ciminillo, Michael Ciminillo, and Bill Ciminillo all of Lima, 2 sisters: Vickie (Ricardo) Gallegos and Joeyann (Charles) Wakefield both of Lima, nieces and nephews: Gina Ciminillo, Vincent Ciminillo, Audreana Gallegos, Elisa (Geoff) Siesel, Jason (Cora) Wakefield, Ben (Kelly) Wakefield, Zach Ciminillo, Gabriella Ciminillo, Samantha (Casey) Cummings, Tyler Ciminillo, and Tiffany (Nick) Caprella, and his Elm View Pub family.

His family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 2-8pm at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima. A funeral service will begin at 11am on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Fr. Kent Kaufman will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Lima.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to S.O.S. Project, 3679 Shawnee Road, Lima, Ohio 45806. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.