LIMA — Stephen C. Dibert, 73, of Lima, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Christus St. Michael's Hospital in Texarkana, TX.

He was born on October 11, 1946 in Ohio City, OH to James E. and Alice Burkhart Dibert, who both preceded him in death. On November 20, 1972 he married Kathleen Gunsett, who preceded him in death on March 2, 2015.

Upon graduation from The Ohio State University in 1969, Steve began his career as a math teacher at Bath High School. He remained there as a math teacher, coach, and assistant principal until his retirement in 2011. Mr. D., as he was often known, was dedicated to his students and invested in their success. He enjoyed seeing multiple generations of families through Bath High School and he took pride in the accomplishments of the many students of whose lives he touched. Steve was also a part-time math professor at The Ohio State University - Lima.

Steve was a Life Member of the Elks, Lima Lodge 54. He was also a member of The Ohio State University Alumni Association, and an avid Buckeyes fan. Steve enjoyed playing golf and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Surviving Steve are: his son Geoffrey (Eva) Dibert and grandchildren Linden and Layla of Dublin, OH; and his daughter Julie (Jeff) Suelzer and grandchildren Ian and Zain of Texarkana, TX.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation at 1:00 PM at the funeral home on Saturday.

