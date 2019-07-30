LIMA — Stephen Eversole, 65, passed away July 26, 2019 at his residence.Stephen was born in Lima on February 27, 1954 to Dwight and Dorothy Eversole, both of whom preceded him in death. On September 22, 2007 he married Broyke Eversole who survives in Lima.He worked for many years as a car salesman, traveling all around the area to help people find the vehicle that was right for them. He retired from Harlans in 2010, where he worked as a caterer. He and his family were avid supporters of . He always saw the importance of helping children in need. Stephen was a lover of sports. He especially enjoyed watching Steelers and Michigan Football. Ultimately, Stephen was a family man. there was nothing he loved more than spending time with those that he loved. He will be sorely missed by all those that he left behind.Survivors include: spouse, Broyke Eversole; sons and daughters, Chad (Karolyn) Eversole, Nathan (Erin) Eversole, Brent Eversole, Sarah (Chase) Motter, Bethany (Shane) Lott, and Shelby Eversole; siblings, Don Eversole, Chuck (Lori) Eversole, Tom (Diana) Eversole, Ralph (Mary) Eversole, Jim (Linda) Eversole, Dorothy Shrider, Barb (Gene) Gross, and Janet (Matt) Voll; as well as twelve grandchildren.Preceded in death by: parents, Dwight and Dorothy Eversole; as well as siblings, Phil Eversole, Bruce Eversole, Marty Eversole, and Theresa Eversole.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday July, 31 at 12:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES EASTSIDE CHAPEL.A visitation will take place immediately prior to the service from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm.Rev. John Hyter will officiate the service.Memorial contributions may be made to .Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.