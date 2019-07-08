LIMA — Stephen G. Harrison, age 63 of Lima, passed at 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born May 3, 1956 in Lima, Ohio to William E. and Imogene Ulrey Harrison. His mother preceded him in death and his father survives in Lima. On April 18, 1981 he married Peggy M. Carder who survives in Lima.

Stephen was a 1974 graduate of Shawnee High School. In 1997 he began working at Honda in Anna, where he was currently working. Since about the age of 6, Stephen had attended Rouculp Church of Christ where he was a member.

The most important things in his life was family and his faith. He enjoyed life, being outdoors, animals, riding motorcycles with his brothers, taking driving trips, backroad drives, being in the country and enjoying the scenery. He had a fascination with trains, clocks, weather, watching clouds and chasing storms. He also liked basketball and cars. He will be remembered for his quiet gentle nature, being kind and considerate of others, and loving life.

Also surviving are 2 sons - Steve (Tamra) Cope of Lansing Michigan; Matthew (Becky) Cope of Cridersville; a special niece that he and Peggy raised, Rebecca (Garrett) Bruce of Columbus; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 2 brothers - Mike (Randi, deceased) Harrison of Lima; Scott (Shari) Harrison of Spencerville; 2 sisters - Cathy (David) Linderud of Lima; Kelly (Alan) LaVallee of Lima; 5 nieces; 3 nephews; 1 great niece and 5 great nephews.

A celebration of Stephen's life will begin 12:00 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Rousculp Church of Christ. He is to be buried in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rousculp Church of Christ, 890 Amherst Road, Lima, Oh 45806.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com

Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.