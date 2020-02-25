OTTAWA — Stephen B. Hayes, "Steve", age 69 of Ottawa, Ohio and formerly of Celina and Waynesfield, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. He was born on December 5, 1950 in Van Wert, Ohio to the late Gordon B. and Gretchen A. (Fetters) Hayes. On January 8, 1994 he married Kathleen J. "Katie" Condict, who survives in Ottawa, Ohio. Also surviving are his children; Rachel A. (Mike) Longstreth of Delaware, Sharon E. Hayes of Delaware, Stephen B. (Leah) Hayes of Ottawa, Gracie K. Hayes of Ottawa, one grandson Aiden J. Longstreth and his two brothers and sister-in-law, Mike Hayes and Jeff (Carol) Hayes all of Celina.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, his sister-in-law Lori Hayes and a nephew Donald G. "Donny" Hayes.

He graduated from Celina High School with the Class of 1970 and is a Vietnam veteran, having faithfully served his country in the United States Army 173rd Airborne Division. Steve was a farmer and was also formerly employed at Huffy Bicycle, Teleflex, New Idea, and retired in 2013 from Omni Manufacturing.

Steve's abiding faith in his Savior, Jesus Christ, was the steady anchor throughout his life. He was previously an active member of the Pleasant View Church of God in Celina. He then became a faithful member of the United Methodist Church when he married his wife, Katie, who is a lifelong United Methodist Pastor. He served as president of the Band Boosters for the Waynesfield-Goshen High School. Along with his wife, he was awarded the "Friends of Waynesfield-Goshen Schools 2017" award. Steve was a past member of local posts in Celina and Wapakoneta and served as Secretary and Treasurer of the Waynesfield American Legion Post #395. He loved his family and friends and always looked forward to spending time with them. Some of his interests included fitness, listening to his music, and attending musicals and symphony concerts with his family. Running was a great passion in his life, and along with the many 5k's he ran with his family, Steve also completed several full marathons in Dayton and Columbus. He was a sports enthusiast and especially a lifelong fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Detroit Tigers. He enjoyed volunteering at his local churches and schools in the various communities in which he lived.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, with the Rev. Barry Burns officiating. His remains will be buried in the Dayton National Cemetery, with full Military Honors. A Memorial Gathering for receiving visitors will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home and friends may also visit an hour before services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Melanoma Research or Breast Cancer Research at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, to your own local church, or to the Ottawa-Glandorf High School Band. Condolences may be shared on-line at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.