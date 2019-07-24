Stephen Spees

Service Information
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH
45805
(419)-229-2300
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
View Map
Obituary
LIMA — Stephen "Steve" Spees, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at The James Cancer Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

Steve was born on November 29, 1954, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Walter and Mary (Collette) Spees. On May 1, 1996, he married Barb (Reed) Spees, who survives in Lima, Ohio.

Steve served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He worked on the Assembly Line at Ford Motor Company and was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed cars and radio controlled boats.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, Alana Dengate of Florida, step-son Nathan O'Daffer of Lima, Ohio, five grandchildren: Michael, Samara, Andrea, Miranda and Jacob, three step-grandchildren: Kyriah, Breliegh and Parker, and brother Matt Spees of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Megan Croy will officiate.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.
Published in The Lima News from July 24 to July 25, 2019
