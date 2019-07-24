LIMA — Stephen "Steve" Spees, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at The James Cancer Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

Steve was born on November 29, 1954, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Walter and Mary (Collette) Spees. On May 1, 1996, he married Barb (Reed) Spees, who survives in Lima, Ohio.

Steve served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He worked on the Assembly Line at Ford Motor Company and was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed cars and radio controlled boats.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, Alana Dengate of Florida, step-son Nathan O'Daffer of Lima, Ohio, five grandchildren: Michael, Samara, Andrea, Miranda and Jacob, three step-grandchildren: Kyriah, Breliegh and Parker, and brother Matt Spees of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Megan Croy will officiate.

