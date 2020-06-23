LIMA — Stephen Eugene White, age 67 of Lima, passed away at 11:57 p.m. on May 24, 2020 at Riverside Health Care in Dayton. He was born in Lima on Sept. 12, 1952 to Don Oliver White Sr. and Betty Allene White at Lima Memorial Hospital. Proceeded in death by mother and father and an uncle and aunt, Warren and Loreen White. He Married Chunbo Zheng, On February 3 2017 who survives. Survived by two children Zhenxuan Weng and Yuxun Weng of Lima, many friends and business acquaintances.

After attending military school at Howe Military Academy, Stephen attended The Ohio State University with a major in education. Steve was very passionate about the business he ran. His father and uncle started White Brothers Enterprises nearly 75 years ago building quality custom homes in Shawnee Township and around Lima. He also owned several commercial rental properties in the area. He was very kind and compassionate and cared deeply for his friends and family. He was generous and cared for the less fortunate, including animals. He was on the board of directors at the Ohio SPCA and found great joy in that, donating time and resources where he could and trying to make sure no animal had to go without. He was an enthusiast of WWII memorabilia and old cars. He loved playing the drums and spent time in bands and carried music with him wherever he went. He had a love and passion for Canada and would often tell stories of his remote cabin in North Canada. Stories of bears, loons, fishing, and being completely surrounded in nature. He was a hard worker who made many people proud of him. He will be greatly missed by many. He was truly one of a kind in so many ways.

A funeral service will begin at 10am on Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Cridersville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in Stephen's name to the Humane Society of Allen County/ Ohio SPCA, 3606 Elida Rd. Lima, OH. 45807

