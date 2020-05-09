Stephen Williams
1986 - 2020
FINDLAY — Stephen Brandon Williams, 34, of Findlay, formerly of Ottawa, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Lima. He was born March 4, 1986 in Toledo to John and Mary Jo (Drerup) Williams. He is survived by his mother: Mary Jo (Thomas Stacy) Williams; his father: John "Jack" (Michelle) Williams, both of Ottawa; his children: Heaven and Cameron; girlfriend: Jonelle Tooman of Leipsic; sisters: Kassi Williams of Van Wert, and Shana Williams of Glandorf; brother: Patrick Williams of New York City; half-sisters Jocelyn and Jacquelyn Williams, both of Ottawa; grandmothers: Rose Williams and Ruth Drerup, both of Ottawa; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers: Dewey Williams and Clayton Drerup. Brandon had a great sense of humor and loved making people laugh. He had a great heart, he loved the Lord, his country, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Due to the restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at New Creation Lutheran Church, Ottawa where the service can be viewed the following day at www.newcreation-ottawa.org or the New Creation Lutheran Church Facebook page . A private family visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. Please consider sharing your condolences with the family through a memorial contribution to an Educational Fund for his children through Superior Credit Union, a card, email or a message on our website at www.lovefuneralhome.com

Published in The Lima News from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
MAY
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Creation Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Love Funeral Home
405 E 3Rd St
Ottawa, OH 45875
(419) 523-6586
