Stephen Yeager
1950 - 2020
LIMA — Stephen A.Yeager, 70, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born March 28, 1950, in Galion, Ohio to Warren and Betty (McFarland) Yeager who proceeded him in death. On October 9, 1976, he married Cheryl Schieferstein who survives in Lima. Also surviving are his daughter, Miranda Yeager, grandchildren Julian, Brieonna, Calvin, and Donovan Makley: his sister, Debbie (Dennis.) Mathews of Raleigh,NC, his brother-in-law, Kevin (Sheryl) Schieferstein of Churubusco, Indiana, father-in-law Robert Schieferstein of Tavares, Florida, son-in-law Zachary Makley, sister-in-law Shelia Yeager of Akron, Ohio, and loving nieces and nephews Ben, Tommy, Aron, Lindsey, Jackson, Matt and Chris. Not to be left out are his four-legged children Macie, Harlee, Dean, Larry and Sweetheart who will miss him dearly. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, John Yeager, and mother-in-law Margery (Melvin) Smith, and Maggie, his labradoodle that stole his heart.

Steve graduated from Galion High School and Ball State University with a degree in marketing. This is where he met his wife Cheryl and they chose Lima, Ohio as their home. They owned and operated S.A.Y. Furniture in Lima for over 30 years. During this time, Steve made many friends that brought joy to him throughout the years.

Steve loved golfing, reading, cruising, and relaxing at the Outer Banks with his family. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering support of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. Most important to him was the time shared with his grandchildren who meant the world to him. You would see Steve at every sporting event they participated in, daily afternoons at Westside Swim Club, and hours spent throwing footballs, racing Matchbox cars, watching movies and cartoons, and anything else that would make them happy. Laughter and silly songs were a constant in the Yeager household. His many friends and neighbors will miss his fun-loving personality, which included long stories, repeated jokes, and his gift for instigating a good time for those around him.

Memorial contributions can be made to Deb's Dogs or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A public visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday October 20, 2020, at the Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Shawnee Chapel.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
the Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Shawnee Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
