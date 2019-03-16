BLUFFTON — Stephen A. "Steve" Young, age 69, was called home to the Lord at 11:54 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Blanchard Valley Health System, Bluffton, Ohio.

Steve was born January 2, 1950 in Lima, OH to Perry and Donna (Corbet) Young who both preceded him in death.

Steve was a graduate of Allen East High School. He retired from Wannemacher Enterprises Inc. Steve loved Sprint Car Racing and won many features as an owner. Steve enjoyed shooting and trading guns and loved all animals. Steve especially loved joking with his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by a brother, Greg (Trudi) Young of Harrod; sister-in-law, Lisa Young of Harrod; nieces and nephews, Nathan (Stacey) Young, Lydia (Larry) Nickles, Gabe (Sheena) Young, Lacey Young and his great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Young.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Mennonite Home, 410 W. Elm Street, Bluffton, Ohio 45817.

