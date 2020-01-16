LEIPSIC - Steve A. "Hermi" Hermiller, 62 of Leipsic died 7:34 p.m. January 15, 2020 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. He was born April 19, 1957 in Lima to the late Robert L. "Bob" and Cecelia (Westrick) Hermiller. On November 27, 1976 he married Linda Balbaugh, she survives in Leipsic.

Also surviving are his children: Shane (Sandy) Hermiller of Leipsic, Chad (Erika) Hermiller of Findlay, Rodney (Jenny) Hermiller of Leipsic, and Nicole Bensinger of Findlay; eleven grandchildren; two brothers: Robert (Karen) Hermiller of Berlin Center, and Jim (Patricia) Hermiller of Defiance; and two sisters: Sue (Bob) Siebeneck and Cynthia (Paul) Niese, both of Leipsic.

Hermi retired from Hearthside Food Solutions in 2019. He was a member of the Miller City Sportsman Club and the Ottawa K of C. His passion was camping and boating on the Maumee River. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and playing poker in the Bud Room.

Funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic with Father Steve Schroeder officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic, and Monday, 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com