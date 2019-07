LIMA — Steve Gipson, 74, died at 7:30 p.m. July 26, 2019, at his daughter's residence in Kansas City, Kansas.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Eastside Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Friends may call from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.