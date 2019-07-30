LIMA — Steve Gipson, age 74, was called into the presence of the Lord at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at his daughters' home in Kansas City, Kansas.

Steve was born August 19, 1944 in Jackson, MI, to William Jefferson and Nannie (McPherson) Gipson who both preceded him in death.

Steve retired from Petersons Construction in 1987. He was a member of Eagles Aeries #370, Lima, Ohio. He enjoyed his animals, fishing, hunting, camping, playing cards and he was an avid pool player. Steve especially loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved sports and was a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders.

He is survived by 16 children, Evette (Charles) Vititoe of Kansas City, KS, Steven (Mary) Gipson of Kansas City, KS, Connie (David) Collins of Radcliff, KY, Erma (Gregg) VanMeter of Lima, OH, Jeffery (Heather) Gipson of Kansas City, KS, Sheila (John) Van Meter of Lima, OH, Hurshel (Amanda) Gipson of Lima, OH, Tony (Tonya) Gipson of Lima, OH, Todd Gipson of Lima, OH, William (Chaundra) Black of Lake Elsinore, CA, Mark (Cathy) Slone of Union City, MI, Roger Saylor of Lima, OH, Joannie Slone of Wayland, MI, Jessie (Aimee) Saylor of Shawnee, KS, Damon (Dana) Hornung of Richmond Hill, GA, Justin Hornung of Knoxville, TN, 43 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; twin brother, Gabriel (Kathryn) Gipson of Leslie, MI and brother, Earn Gipson of Lima, OH.

He is preceded in death by 7 brothers, Warrick Gipson, Raymond Gipson, William "Bill" Gipson, Bryson "Blackie" Gipson, George "Whitey" Gipson, Danny Gipson, Russell Gipson and 4 sisters, Mary "Marthie" Bailey, Irene Montague, Annie Morlock and Erma Mae Perkins.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Entombment will follow in the Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the funeral on Friday.

Steve will always be remembered for his loving character, giving heart and sense of humor. Any donations may be made to the Humane Society of Allen County, 3606 Elida Road, Lima, Ohio 45807.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.