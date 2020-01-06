DUBLIN — Steven D. Castle, age 57, died on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Mount Carmel Emergency Room Franklinton, Columbus.

He was born on September 10, 1962 in Lima, Ohio to Charles R. and Barbara F. (Newland) Castle, Sr. and they survive in Ada. On November 18, 1990 Steven married Beth A. Burklo and she survives in Dublin.

Steven was a retired School Superintendant.

He is also survived by a step daughter, Georgiana Quigley of Gahanna; a grandson, Joseph Quigley; a brother, Charles R. (Jill) Castle, Jr of Ada; and a sister, Cathy (Tom) Coburn of Ada.

A private family service will be held at a later date. It was his wish to be cremated. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada