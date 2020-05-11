OTTAWA — Steven J. Coleson, 72 of Ottawa died at 2:03 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 4, 1947 in Port Allegheny, PA to the late Eugene and Grace (Snyder) Coleson. On August 23, 1969 he married Mary Burgei and she survives in Ottawa. Also surviving are four children, Jeff (Susan) Coleson of Delaware, Scott (Beth) Coleson of Glandorf, Amy (Matt) Pester of Ottawa, and Jennifer (Rhiannon) Coleson of St. Petersburg, FL; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Ray Coleson of Lima and Ernest (Johanne) Coleson of Anderson, IN; he was also preceded in death by his brother, Vernon "Joe" (Sandy) Coleson and a sister-in-law, Linda Coleson.. Steven was a retired Postal Carrier. A job he truly loved. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa. Steven was a graduate of Bowling Green State University and was a fan of the Cleveland Indians and Browns and an avid fan of the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans. He loved all kinds of puzzles and trivia, but he most enjoyed attending his grandkids school and sporting events. A private Funeral Mass will be 2:00 p. m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Matt Jozefiak officiating. However a live streaming of the mass will be on Sts. Peter and Paul's Facebook page. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be private from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. Please follow the guidelines for the COVID 19. Memorials may be made to Putnam County Hospice or to Sts. Peter and Paul Capital Campaign. Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lima News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.