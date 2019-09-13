LIMA — Steven Lyle Gabes, age 65, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, September 12, 2019, at St. Rita's Hospital; his loving wife at his side. Steve was born November 30, 1953 to Donald and Connie (Cook) Gabes. Steve graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1972 and in 1973 began the life that would fulfill his dreams when he married Sherleen Chisman on February 17, 1973. Steve worked for The B O Railroad, advancing to be an engineer until 1981 when he started at Sohio (now Husky) Refinery in Lima. After 30+ years, Steve retired from Husky in 2012 as a Process Operator. Steve is a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church and also attended Southside Christian Church for many years. Steve loved family more than life itself and tirelessly led by example to instill these values in his own. He loved to travel and explore tropical paradises, his favorites being Hawaii and Aruba. When travel became more challenging, Steve created a tropical paradise of his own in their backyard for them and their family to enjoy. Having played for the Lima Senior Spartans when he was in school, Steve was an avid football fan and, in particular, of the Ohio State Buckeyes. He relished any opportunity to be a proud Papa to his grandchildren and their successes. Steve also very much loved his dogs Sophie and their rescue, Izzie. Steve was the consummate Family Man. Steve is survived by his beloved wife of over 46 years, Sherleen (Chisman) Gabes; children Curtis (Rebekah) Gabes of Lima, OH and Megan (Eric) Jicha of Bowling Green, OH; his grandchildren Jacob, Brady, Avery, Madeline and Grayson; his mother Connie (Donald) Gabes of Lima, OH and his sister Lori (Jeff) Geesaman of Lima, OH; and 12 nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his father Donald Gabes and his brother Michael (Wendy) Gabes.A visitation will take place on Sunday, September 15th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES SHAWNEE CHAPEL. The funeral service will take place on Monday, September 16, at 11:00 a.m. at SOUTHSIDE CHRISTIAN CHURCH on 3300 S Side Dr, Lima, OH 45807. An hour of visitation will take place at Southside Christian Church on Monday, immediately prior to the funeral from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.Memorial contributions may be made to Deb's Dogs of Lima (https://debsdogs.org/) and The Kennedy's Disease Association (https://www.kennedysdisease.org/).