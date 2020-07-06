Steven Graham

LIMA — Steven W. "Steve" Graham, age 70, was called into the presence of the Lord at 3:03 am Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System with his family by his side.

Steve was born December 9, 1949 in Lima, OH, to the late James L. and Dona M. (Stemen) Graham. On April 5, 1995 he married Diana L. (Kershner) Graham.

Steve was a 1969 graduate of Elida High School. He proudly served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War. Steve retired from the Valero Refinery after 35 years of service. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, was an animal lover and loved to fish and spend time with his family at Lake Cody.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Diana L. Graham of Lima; two children, Doug (Kim) Graham of Lima and Cheryl (Britt Munson) Crites of Elida; eleven grandchilden, Kaitlyn (Jon Worline) Sexton of Rockford, Sydney (David Bormuth) Sexton of Cairo, Sarah Munson of Elida, Katie Munson of Elida, Crystal (Brad) Fordyce of Indianapolis, IN, Jaymie (George) White of Lima, Hiram Rogers of Lima, Michael (Megan) Rogers of Lima, Jesse Rogers of Lima, Anita Rogers of Lima and Francis Rogers of Lima; three brothers, John (Trinka) Graham of Gomer, Mike (Sandy) Graham of Lima and Joe (Janice) Graham of Gomer; two sisters, Linda (Steve) VanBuskirk of Rushsylvania and Kate Lyons of Beaverdam; three brothers-in-law, Jack Hunt of Lima, Larry Klingler of Ada, Charles (Judy) Kershner of Elida and three sisters-in-law, Carolyn Brown of Lima, Cathy (Brad) Clark of Lima and Barbara (Mark) Conrad of Elida.

He is preceded in death by his First Wife, Nancy J. Graham; two daughters, Christine Denise Graham and Dona Jean Graham; grandson, Jakob Dwalt Sexton; brother, Jerry Graham and four sisters, Janet Duffy, Sue Hunt, Roberta Graham and Carol Klingler.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am Thursday, July 9, 2020, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Bryan Bucher will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Elida.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 pm Wednesday, July 8, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

