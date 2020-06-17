ELIDA — Steven Paul Greeley, 53 of Elida, passed away June 12, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. Steve was born February 8, 1967 in Lima, to Michael and Nancy (Spencer) Greeley, who survive him in Lima. On October 24, 1992, he married Heather (Bilbrey) Greeley, who survives him in Elida.

In addition to his wife and parents, Steve is survived by his children, Lauren (Joshua) Dawson and Luke (Sidney Coolidge) Greeley; brothers, John (Betsy) Greeley and Nick (Susie Thomas) Greeley; father-in-law, Greg (Debbie Mack) Bilbrey; brother-in-law, Will (Abby) Bilbrey; nieces and nephews, Nicole (Zach) Horvath, Kelsey (Colt) Schumaker, Trey (Kearston Smith) Greeley, Keaton Greeley, Jordan Greeley and Liam Bilbrey; great-nephews and nieces, Brady, Gemma, Ensley & Finn; several aunts and uncles and his dog, Piper. He is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Dee Bilbrey.

Steve was a 1985 graduate of Elida High School and attended The Ohio State University - Lima. He worked at the Lima Correctional Facility for 10 years prior to working as a Maintenance Plant Rotator at Ineos; he attended St. Gerard Catholic Church. Steve enjoyed riding his 2003 Harley Davidson Road King, fishing at Lake Erie, relaxing in Ft. Myers, watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns, hunting and singing with his brothers. He loved playing frisbee with Piper and spending time with his family, especially playing poker. Steve was a great man and will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dale Carder, Ben, the EMT, Macgruder's Team in Port Clinton, Mercy St. Vincent Life Flight and the doctors and nurses of St. Vincent of Toledo's ER, Cath Lab and the Surgical / Trauma team in the ICU. Words will never put into place what you did for our family and how forever grateful we will be.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Father Mike Sergi to officiate the service. Burial will follow in Allentown Cemetery. There will be a private visitation at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES. There will be a "Happy Hour" to celebrate Steve's life to be announced at a later date; this will be open to all.

Memorial contributions may be made to Supporting Our Soldiers - SOS Project, 3679 Shawnee Rd., Lima, OH 45806 or The American Heart Association, 4331 Keystone Dr. D, Maumee, OH 43537. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.