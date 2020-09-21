Steven Hahn

WAYNESFIELD — Steven Joseph Hahn, 65, passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at his home in Waynesfield.

Steven was born on May 4, 1955, in Lima, Ohio, to Paul G. and Betty M. (Phillips) Hahn Sr. On December 8, 1979 he married Kristina (Sciranka) Hahn, who survives in Waynesfield.

Steven was an Army veteran and graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a bachelor's degree. He was the owner/operator of Hahn's Wet Paint in Waynesfield for 25 years. He was a member of the American Legion, Moose Lodge, Orioles, and BNI. He believed in second chances and became a father figure to many along the way. Steven loved spending time with his family and friends, taking adventures and going on road trips with his children.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his daughters: Trisha (Jay Terry) Smith, Carri (Rob) Moening, Kassandra (Mike Brown) Mason and Merideth (Tim Friesner) Hahn; son, Joshua Steven (Colin Pinto) Hahn; grandchildren: Brandon (Brittiney) Smith, Kearston (Trey Greeley) Smith, Peyton Smith, Nathon Smith, Samantha (Nick) DePalma, Sydney (Chad) Vonderembse, Kami Moening, Benjamin Moening, Alexa Mason, Brayden Mason, Aubrey Kaufman, Callie Kaufman, Hunter Crumrine, Brooklynn Crumrine, Tyler Friesner and Maddie Friesner; eleven great-grandchildren; sisters: Marcia Bauer and Pamela (Donnie) Whited; sister-in-law, Sandy Hahn; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Paul G. Hahn Jr.; and brother-in-law Sig Bauer.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will begin at 12 noon on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the funeral home with visitation an hour prior to service. Pastor Don Smith of Waynesfield Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will be at Gethsemani Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Allen County Veterans Council to assist with homeless veterans at 330 N. Elizabeth St., Lima, OH 45801.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.