WAPAKONETA — Steven "Stevie" Ray Hicks, 70, died at 3:05 a.m., Thurs. Aug. 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born Sept. 27, 1948, in Garett, KY, the son of Amos & Barbara (Lawson) Hicks, who preceded him in death. On May 14, 1986, he married Gloria K. Hern, and she survives.

Other survivors include, 2 sons, Chad (Chris) Hicks, St. Marys, OH, Dan (Angela) Smith, Park City, KS,

2 grandchildren, Joel Smith, China, Eli Smith, Park City, KS, great grandchildren, Dorothy, 2 brothers, Dannie (Maralee) Hicks, Garett, KY, Ernie (Treva) Hicks, New Knoxville, OH, 3 sisters, JoAnn (Bob) Slife, Crossville, TN, Judy Westerbeck, Wapakoneta, Rita (Larry) Scott, Garett, KY.

Steven retired from Honda of America, Anna, OH. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps., serving during Vietnam. He was a member of the Spencerville Masonic Lodge, Acadia #306.

Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m., Sun. Sept. 1, 2019, at the Eley Funeral and Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. Burial will follow in the Fairmount Cemetery, Uniopolis, OH. The family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., Sat. at the funeral home, where there will be a Masonic Memorial Service at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions be may directed to the . Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.