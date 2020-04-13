ST. MARYS — Steven L. Howell, 64, of rural St. Marys, OH died 4:00 p.m. Wednesday April 8, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, OH.

He was born October 28, 1955 in Lima, OH to Milton and Norma (Etter) Howell.

On March 1, 1975 in Lima, OH he married Debra Jean Rumer, who survives.

Also survived by: daughter Dawn (David) Miller of Sidney, OH, daughter Amanda (Aaron) Boeckman of Coldwater, OH, 3 grandchildren: Reed Boeckman, Karter Boeckman and Taylor Boeckman, sister Linda (Lonnie) McKinney of Waynesfield, OH, brother Richard (Judy) Howell of Muncie, IN, brother Ed Howell of Lima, OH, sister Rose (Rich) Bolandar of Lima, OH, sister Pam Markham of Lima, OH

Preceded in death by: parents Milton and Norma Howell; brother James Howell; sister-in-law Tricia Howell

He was a graduate of Lima Senior High School (Class of 1974).

A veteran of the United States Navy, he proudly served his country aboard the USS McCandless.

Mr. Howell was employed as an equipment machine specialist for Honda of America in Anna, OH.

His favorite pastimes included camping with his family and making and selling various items at area craft shows.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private services are scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday April 16, 2020 at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 West Chapel) in St. Marys.

Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.

Friends are encouraged to express condolences and share memories of Steve with his family via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net