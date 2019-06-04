DUBLIN — Steven Joseph Kuehl of Dublin, OH passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the age of 63 surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Lima, OH in 1955 to John and Mary Jean (Keller) Kuehl. An avid lover of nature and adventure since childhood, there are stories of him climbing 40-foot trees, fishing with his brothers, and raising red tail hawks and raccoons as pets. His other love was sports. Steve had an amazing athletic ability. He was a football star who proudly played for Lima Central Catholic High School and Bowling Green State University (yr 73-76). He married his one true love Susan Morrison in 1978. He purchased his home only steps away from the cemetery where she lies having passed away 25 years ago. He was charismatic, had an incredible sense of humor, a generous heart, sang any chance he would get, and had the unique ability to connect with young and old alike. The party started when he entered a room. He is preceded in death by his father, John. He is survived by his loving children, Caroline, Christian and daughter-in-law Jenelle. He will be greatly missed by his siblings, Dave, Janice, Larry, Susie and Sharon. The game is now over for the fallen Falcon, but his memory will live on forever in our hearts. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00pm to 5:00pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, Ohio 43026. Funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Brigid Church, 7179 Avery Road, Dublin, OH 43017. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The James, OH State University Cancer Center in Steve's name. For more information visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com.