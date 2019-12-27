LIMA — Steven Michael Luke, 68, passed away at 8:34 a.m. December 24, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Steven was born August 6, 1951 in Lima to Levi and Rose (Gahret) Luke who preceded him in death. On July 11, 1981 he married Cathy Deubler Luke, who survives in Lima.

Steven was a salesman for many years at Palmer-Donovan. Prior to that, he worked for Lima Supply and as a police officer in Indian Lake. Steven was a member of American Legion Post #96. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, softball and the Cleveland Browns. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Along with his wife, Steven is survived by his children: Julie Luke of Lima, Steve (Savanah) Luke of Lima, Christi (Anthony) Hayes of Cridersville and Stacy Luke of Lima, grandchildren Luke Gross, Levi Gross, Marissa Luke, Breana Smith, Cayle Smith, Alena Smith, Dana (Dane) Smith, Ayden Hayes, Jeremiah Luke and Ayla Hayes, stepgrandchildren Hartlynn Lahmers and Aubrey Lahmers, a brother, David Luke of Lima, sisters Rosalyn (Stanley) Prater of Lima and Shirley Anderson of Cridersville and sister-in-law Margert Luke of Estero, Florida. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Steven was preceded in death by brothers Larry Luke and Richard Luke, sister-in-law Evelyn Luke and brother-in-law William Anderson.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services - Shawnee Chapel, Steven Rhoades to officiate the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County HomeCare and Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.