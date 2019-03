LIMA — Steven R. Niebel, 71, died at 4:30 p.m. March 4, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice House, Arcadia, Florida.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Bayliff and Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.