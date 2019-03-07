LIMA — Steven R. Niebel, age 71 of Lima, passed at 4:30 p.m., Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Tidewell Hospice House, in Arcadia, Florida. He was born May 18, 1947 in Findlay, Ohio to the late Rex and Maxine Turner Niebel. On December 23, 1967 he married Kathy Lange, who survives in Lima.

Mr. Niebel retired in 2013 as a controller from Dr. Pepper, 7 UP, Snapple Group. After his retirement, Steve and Kathy moved back to Lima after living in Coral Springs, Florida for 30 years. He graduated from Bath High School in 1965, received his BS degree from OSU and went on to receive his Master degree from University of Dayton.

Also surviving is a brother - Ronald (Carol) Niebel of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; 2 sisters - Rexine (Roger) Thompson of Lima and Priscilla (Joe) Hawk of Glen Carbon, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son Scott T. Niebel in 1990.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville and from 10:00 - 10:30 a.m., Monday at the funeral home.

Funeral services will begin 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com and memorial contributions may be given to the Melenoma Research Foundation or to the .