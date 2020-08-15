1/1
Steven Obringer
1980 - 2020
DELPHOS —Steven Owen Obringer, 39, of Delphos and formerly of Spencerville, passed away at 11:53 AM Friday in the Mercy Health-St.Rita's Medical Center following an extended illness.

He was born October 27, 1980 in Lima, a son of Steven L. and Judith A. "Judy" Grubenhoff Obringer, who survive in Delphos,. He was a 1999 graduate of Spencerville High School, where he was the Bass Drummer in the band, and Apollo Vocational School. Also surviving are his brother Joseph Obringer of Delphos and his sister Tiffany Bort of Sandy Creek, N.Y., a niece Madison Brown and nephews, Jacob, Trevor, Logan and Blake Bort.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Owen and Rita Grubenhoff and Alvin and Ruth Obringer.

He was a loving brother and a wonderful son. He enjoyed "everything computer", videogames and the "Wheel of Fortune" TV show and loved The Ohio State Buckeyes.

He formerly worked as a machine operator at the TMD Corp. in Delphos for 8 years, the Dell Insurance Agency in Lima and the Home Shopping Network.

With Covid-19 and face masks required in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, his funeral service will be 11 AM Monday, August 17, with burial of the cremated remains to follow in the Landeck St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 9 AM Monday until service time at the funeral home.

The family requests that memorials be given to the family. Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
AUG
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
728 E. Fourth Street (State Route 117 East)
Spencerville, OH 45887
(419) 647-4205
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 15, 2020
He was a very nice guy . He was always nice to me when we was growing up . My condolences to the family
Jeremy Caudill
Friend
