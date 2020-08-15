DELPHOS —Steven Owen Obringer, 39, of Delphos and formerly of Spencerville, passed away at 11:53 AM Friday in the Mercy Health-St.Rita's Medical Center following an extended illness.

He was born October 27, 1980 in Lima, a son of Steven L. and Judith A. "Judy" Grubenhoff Obringer, who survive in Delphos,. He was a 1999 graduate of Spencerville High School, where he was the Bass Drummer in the band, and Apollo Vocational School. Also surviving are his brother Joseph Obringer of Delphos and his sister Tiffany Bort of Sandy Creek, N.Y., a niece Madison Brown and nephews, Jacob, Trevor, Logan and Blake Bort.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Owen and Rita Grubenhoff and Alvin and Ruth Obringer.

He was a loving brother and a wonderful son. He enjoyed "everything computer", videogames and the "Wheel of Fortune" TV show and loved The Ohio State Buckeyes.

He formerly worked as a machine operator at the TMD Corp. in Delphos for 8 years, the Dell Insurance Agency in Lima and the Home Shopping Network.

With Covid-19 and face masks required in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, his funeral service will be 11 AM Monday, August 17, with burial of the cremated remains to follow in the Landeck St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 9 AM Monday until service time at the funeral home.

The family requests that memorials be given to the family. Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com