SIDNEY — Steven L. Paulus, 52, died at 4:16 p.m. July 9, 2020, at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Sidney.

Services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys. Burial, with military rites, will be in Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.