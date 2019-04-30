LIMA — Steven Robert Sauer, 71, passed away surrounded by family on April 29, 2019 .

Son of Bob & Louise (deceased). Survived by his ex-wife of 25 years Peggy W. (Columbus) and step son Chad Brinsfield (Minnisota), sister Sharon & brother-in-law Greg Zuppan, brother Dirk & sister-law Jan, brother Greg and sister Robin & brother-in-law Dennis Goodwin, all of Lima and many, many nieces and nephews.

Steve served as a navigator in U.S. Navy & Merchant Marines, earned 3 Business degrees & worked in multiple industries throughout his career, co-founded the Pony Keg partnered with his dad, Bob, in the early 70's. During the 60's Civil Rights movement in Mississippi, he was sentenced to a chain gang for associating with black veterans that were protesting, after that he hiked & traveled the rails like a hobo. As a corporate leader he traveled extensively and lived in many parts of the country like N.Y, New Orleans, Cincinnati, Chicago, & Miami but settled in Lima to be near family. He will be dearly missed but is with his family in Gods care now.

A gathering will be held Saturday, May 4th from 2-4 p.m. at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com