LIMA — Mr. Steven Dawain "Bummy" Stewart, age 63, passed from this life on Friday, December 27, 2019 at approximately 12:17 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

He was born on June 10, 1956 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Hezekiah and Mary Jane (White) Stewart; both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Stewart worked at Pinkerton Security Services of Lansing Michigan. He was a member of Philippian Missionary Baptist Church. He attended Lima City Schools where he played football and ran track. He was known for being a sharp dressed man and he loved caring for his pets and plants.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory a son; Dontae Miles (Paulina) of Pickerington, OH. 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. 2 brothers; Jeffory D. Edwards (Bonnie) of Lima. Daniel O. Stewart (Sente) of Toledo, OH. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren and 3 sisters; Sharon Lambert, June E. Edwards-Woodfork and Marsha D. Wheatley.

Home Going Services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Paul Johnson, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the funeral home.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

