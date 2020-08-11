1/1
Steven Wilson
LIMA — Steven "Steve" Ray Wilson 73, of Lima, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 5:00 a.m. at his residence. He was born on January 14, 1947 in Lima, OH to the late Woodrow and Marian {Mawhorr} Wilson. On January 3, 1996, he married Deborah Tallman, who survives him in Lima.

Steve was a graduate of Shawnee High School. After high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves and later worked for Ford Motor Company, where he retired. Steve was a member of the Lima Eagles and like sprint car racing. He was a music and car buff and enjoyed sitting on his "throne" (desk) and hanging out in his garage with his friends.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Steve Wilson, Shannon (Cory) Page, Jon Nieto, and Jenna Nieto, grandchildren: Jessica Wilson, Devin Wilson, Elisa Page, Blake Wilson, and Megan Page, siblings: Joyce Woods, Tom Wilson, and Sally Walker, step-children: Melissa Duffman, Michael Bates, Clint Bates, James Bates, and Ryan Bates, and many step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers: Dick Wilson, Stan Wilson, Terry Wilson, and David Wilson, and his sister Sheila Hall.

His family will receive friends on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, where a funeral service will follow at 4 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice and online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
