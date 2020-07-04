Steven Wimer

LIMA — Steven R. Wimer, age 71, of Lima, passed away at 8:40 am on July 3, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 12, 1948, in Lima, the son of Roscoe and Henrietta (Whitlow) Wimer and they preceded him in death.

Steven loved working at different locations throughout Lima. His favorite job was working for the former Flannigan's Restaurant. He also enjoyed doing crafts, puzzles, bowling, listening to and playing country music and spending time with his family and friends. He also very much enjoyed playing music at the Lake Amanda Club.

Steve is survived by his sister; Jean Robbins, two nieces; Tina Robbins of Cleveland and Deanna (Kevin) Geiger of Celina, a great-niece; Beth (Cody) Liston, a great-nephew; Tristan Kohn, a great-great-nephew; Ben Liston, a sister-in-law; Karen Wimer, four nephews; Davey, Tommy, Terry and Don Wimer, a niece Louise Trivette and his best buddy Rhonda.

He was preceded in death by three brothers; Jimmy, John and Dave Wimer, a brother in law; Mel Robbins, and a nephew; Tom Hodgkins.

Private family services will be held at the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made in Steven's honor to Marimor School or the American Cancer Society.

