Steven Woten

KENTON —Steven B. Woten 70 of Kenton, Ohio went to heaven on 7 - 17 - 2020. He was born in Lima, Ohio and was the son of the late Thomas and Doris (Morlock) Woten. He was also preceded in death by his sister Sharon (Woten) Iiames.

He enjoyed going to Indian lake fishing with his family as well as going on fishing trips with his brother, nephew, and son. The world is a little darker without him. He is survived by his wife Dorothy (Marshall) Woten 38 years of Kenton, Ohio, his son Randal Woten of Columbus, Ohio, his daughter Cassandra (Chad Hewitt) Woten of Lafayette, Ohio, 2 grandchildren Hannah and Hayden Van Buskirk, 3 Brothers – Tim (Dee) Woten, Butch (Joyce) Woten, Greg Woten, 1 sister Rhonda Wilson.

Per his wishes there will be no service. Donations in his name can be made to the Free Will Baptist Church in McGuffey Ohio where he attended church.