LIMA — Sue Barnes, age 75, was called home to the Lord at 10:08 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center.

Sue was born November 7, 1944 in Clarksburg, WV, to the late George J. and Velma C. (Farris) Nixon. On August 3, 1963 she married her high school sweetheart, Bill L. Barnes.

Sue was a 1962 graduate of Elida High School. She retired from Teledyne where she worked in security. Sue was a member of Lima Community Church and was known to many as "The Bible Lady." She was very active in Grief Share, a group that helped those suffering from the loss of a loved one. Sue was especially proud of her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Bill L. Barnes of Lima; son, Ryan (Lakyn) Barnes of Lima; three daughters, Tammy (Rob) Finn, Terri Brickner and Niki Barnes all of Lima; daughter-in-law, Lorraine Barnes of Fort Wayne, IN, twenty eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; brother, Ed (Donna) Nixon of Lynchburg, VA and two sisters, Candy Wyant of Lima and Anne (Wayne) Huff of Chuckey, TN.

She is preceded in death by a son, Tony L. Barnes, Sr., grandson, Tony L. Barnes Jr., sister, Marsha Blackwell and brother-in-law, Dave Wyant.

Private family service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Tom Shobe will officiate the service.

The public is welcome to attend graveside services at 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 14, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all those in attendance are required to wear a mask.

