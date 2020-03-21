NORTH JACKSON, OH — Sue Dell (Haney) Clover died peacefully on March 19, 2020 at Antoine Village in North Jackson, Ohio at the age of 86.

She is survived by her children Kevin (Karin) Clover of Fenwick Island, DE, Anne (Jack) Acri of North Jackson, OH, and David (Linda Domme) Clover of Bowling Green, OH; four grandchildren, Carly (Kevin) Baker, Kayleen Clover, Alex (Kris) Acri and Evan Acri; and one great grandchild, Camryn Baker.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert (Bob) L. Clover of Lima, OH, her parents, William Rile and Grace J. (Risner) Haney of Alger, OH, her sister, Katherine Dale of Harrod, OH and her brother, Paul Edwin Haney, Sr. of Ada, OH.

Sue was born a coalminer's daughter on August 2, 1933 in Gullett, KY. Like many families in Appalachia at the time, her family moved north to find work in the booming automotive industry. She graduated Valedictorian from Alger High School in 1951. She achieved a Bachelor and a Master of Education from Bowling Green State University. She taught Home Economics from 1957 to 1988 at the following Ohio high schools: Alger High School, Alexandria High School, Elida High School and Wapakoneta High School. After retiring from teaching, she volunteered as a docent and served on the board of the Allen County Museum and Historical Society where she particularly enjoyed hosting the field trips of local school children. She was a formerly a member Westminster United Methodist Church and most recently of First Federated Church in North Jackson, OH.

She enjoyed camping, gardening and cooking. Her "biscuits and gravy" and "fried mush" were superb examples of Appalachian cuisine. She belonged to local book and bridge clubs. She and Bob spent countless hours on their sailboat and socializing at the Indian Lake Yacht Club. Sue loved sharing her knowledge as a lifelong teacher (whether the listener was interested or not). She enjoyed reading and discussing politics; and doing art and crafts with the grandchildren. She was a kind, friendly and generous lady who was well-liked and respected by everyone she knew.

There will be a graveside service for immediate family at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, OH.

Memorial donations may be made to the Allen County Museum in Lima, OH at allencountymuseum.org.

