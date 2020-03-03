COLUMBUS GROVE — Sue Hover, 75, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Hilty Memorial Home, Pandora. She was born August 22, 1944 in Bluffton to Merlin E. and Mae (Nusbaum) Jones. They both preceded her in death.

On November 18, 1967, she married LaVern Hover and he survives in Lima.

Sue is survived by one son, Kevin (Carrie) Hover; one daughter, Angie Hover; three granddaughters, Meredith, Chloe and Sarah; one brother, Thomas (Elaine) Jones and one sister, Jean Ann (Avery) Douglas.

She was preceded in death by her brother, David Jones.

Sue was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School, class of 1962, and an Alumni of The Ohio State University, class of 1966. She later earned her Masters degree from the University of Dayton. She had been a grade school teacher with the Bath Local Schools and Allen East Middle School, from which she retired.

She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, Columbus Grove, where she was the organist for over 50 years and a member of the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Ohio Education Association and the Allen County Retired Teacher's Association.

Sue loved music and played for many weddings, funerals and musical events. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, cooking and entertaining friends and family. She was a huge sports fan who enjoyed watching her beloved Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds.

Services will begin at 11:00 am, Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. John's United Methodist Church, Columbus Grove. Pastor Katie Hayes will officiate. Burial will follow at West Newton Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove and from 10:00 - 11:00 am Friday prior to the service at St. John's United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's UMC; The Gideon's Society or Our Daily Bread Ministries, P.O. Box 2222, Grand Rapids, MI 49501-2222