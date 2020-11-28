LIMA — Sue F. Schaad, 86, passed away at 3:00 am Friday, November 27, 2020 at Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton.

She was born December 28, 1933 in Waverly, TN, to James Franklin and Louise (Moore) Fowlkes who preceded her in death. She was formerly married to Curtis Hatcher from 1957 until 1987, then married Ralph "Jake" Schaad on August 18, 1990 until he preceded her in death on June 28, 2010.

Sue was a legal secretary for Quatman and Pedlow Attornies retiring in 1993. She had attended Westside United Methodist Church and Lima Community Church. She loved her family and enjoyed reading, crossword and sudoku puzzles.

Survivors include: 3 Daughters, Susan (Dick) Graymire of Clearwater, FL, Sheri Bell of Lima, Amy (Kris) Reese of Elida; 2 Step-sons, Ralph (Deb) Schaad Jr. of Lima, Michael Schaad of

Columbus; 8 Grandchildren - Benjamin Kuhn, Rebecca Kuhn, Sara Lee, Ryan Bell, Allison (Jeff) Dauterman, Stephanie (Noah) Gallagher, Andrew Schaad, Alexa Schaad; 12 GreatGrandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: 2 Grandsons, Jonathan Kuhn, David Kuhn; 2 Brothers, Billy Fowlkes, Larry Fowlkes; 2 Sisters, Wanda Louise Paddock, Clementine Fowlkes

Private family services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at CHILESLAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Rev. Ted

Bible officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery - Elida. The service will be streamed on our facebook page by going to our website at www.chiles-lamanfh.com and going to the bottom of the page and clicking on our facebook link.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.