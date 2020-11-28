1/1
Sue Schaad
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Sue F. Schaad, 86, passed away at 3:00 am Friday, November 27, 2020 at Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton.

She was born December 28, 1933 in Waverly, TN, to James Franklin and Louise (Moore) Fowlkes who preceded her in death. She was formerly married to Curtis Hatcher from 1957 until 1987, then married Ralph "Jake" Schaad on August 18, 1990 until he preceded her in death on June 28, 2010.

Sue was a legal secretary for Quatman and Pedlow Attornies retiring in 1993. She had attended Westside United Methodist Church and Lima Community Church. She loved her family and enjoyed reading, crossword and sudoku puzzles.

Survivors include: 3 Daughters, Susan (Dick) Graymire of Clearwater, FL, Sheri Bell of Lima, Amy (Kris) Reese of Elida; 2 Step-sons, Ralph (Deb) Schaad Jr. of Lima, Michael Schaad of

Columbus; 8 Grandchildren - Benjamin Kuhn, Rebecca Kuhn, Sara Lee, Ryan Bell, Allison (Jeff) Dauterman, Stephanie (Noah) Gallagher, Andrew Schaad, Alexa Schaad; 12 GreatGrandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: 2 Grandsons, Jonathan Kuhn, David Kuhn; 2 Brothers, Billy Fowlkes, Larry Fowlkes; 2 Sisters, Wanda Louise Paddock, Clementine Fowlkes

Private family services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at CHILESLAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Rev. Ted

Bible officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery - Elida. The service will be streamed on our facebook page by going to our website at www.chiles-lamanfh.com and going to the bottom of the page and clicking on our facebook link.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Service
11:00 AM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved