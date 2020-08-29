DUBLIN, OH. —Sue Tussing died peacefully in her residence home in Dublin, Ohio on August 25, 2020 at the age of 96. She was a wonderful mother and Matriarch and will be greatly missed. We, her children are grateful for a fun, secure childhood, surrounded by her love over the years as we lived and grew. The memories of her and Dad abide. A graduate of Lima Central High School in 1942. She married Robert G. Tussing in 1946 and raised four children. She worked over the years with Westinghouse, the Lima Public School System, Ohio Steel and General Dynamics. She was a longtime member of First United Church of Christ in Lima and St. Stephens UCC church in Sandusky, OH. Our thanks to the staff at Brookdale Muirfield and also the Brookdale Hospice staff.

She was proceeded in death by husband Robert Gustav Tussing in 1971 and second husband, Jack Reams in 1992. Her parents were Ruth (Simpson) and Willis Earl Faudree both of Lima.

Children: Rev. Keith (Kris Roush) Tussing, Manheim, PA, Rev. Robert (Martha Black) Tussing, Lancaster, OH, Anita (Rick) Irwin Columbus, OH, Paul Tussing, Deltona, FL. Grandchildren: Court (Melissa Palank) Tussing, Bloomington, MN. Meredith (Jason Kozak) Tussing, Alexandria, VA. Laura (Josh Bruce) Tussing, Lancaster, OH. Makaila (Samantha Shafer) Tussing, Lancaster, OH. Jennifer (Joanna Shaul) Irwin, Columbus, OH. Nathan (Donna) Irwin, Columbus, OH. Sara (Caleb Ramos), Deltona, FL. Brandon (Julie) Tussing, Deltona FL. Great Granddaughters, Hazel and Katie. Great-Great Granddaughter, Laylani, all of Lancaster, OH.

A Private Graveside Service will be held soon.

Memorials can be directed to: Alzheimer's Association Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd. Col. OH 43215 OR Dublin Community UCC Church, 81 West Bridge St. Dublin, OH 43017 OR Mid-Ohio Food Collective, 3960 Brookham Dr. Grove City, OH 43123

