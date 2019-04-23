LAKEVIEW — Susan P. Davenport, 70, of Lakeview, OH passed away, Monday, April 22, 2019 at her home after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Sue was born on March 17, 1949 in Kenton, OH, a daughter of the late Harry P. and Ila Faye Furr. On June 27, 1987, she married the love of her life and best friend, Denny Davenport in Lima, OH and he preceded her in death on January 15, 2018. She is also preceded in death by a son, Dennis Davenport, Jr., and her sister, Victoria Lawson.

She is survived by five children; Kellie (Tom Craft) Sexton of Lima, Gene Sexton of Lakeview, Scott (Cheyenne) Davenport, and Jamie (Scott) Tenney, both of Lima, and Lisa (Jeff) Abicht of Westland, MI, 16 grandchildren; Scottie Davenport, Colton Crabtree, Andrea Reed, Tyler Brenner, Jordyn & Noah Tenney, Michael (Maranda) Ball, Kylie & Kacie Craft, Dillan & Denny Davenport, Kristen (Brian) Omilion, Madeline (Travis) Strojny, Gillian, Allison, and Adrien Abicht, 11 great-grandchildren; Michelle & Scottie Davenport, Kristina Wilmoth, Carter & Aryiah Ball, Dylan Short, Adelina & Brealyn Brenner, Ryleigh Davenport, and Isla and Ezra Omilion, a sister, Phyllis (Russ) Conner, specials friends, Scott (Michelle) McClain, a sister-in-law, Karyn Crider and brother-in-law; Dan Lawson.

Sue attended Upper Scioto Valley High School. She retired from Jacobs Industrial and Lima Local #329. She was a member of Indian Lake Women of the Moose Chapter 452, Kenton Moose Lodge #428, Troy Moose Lodge #2695, Miami Valley Legion #103, Indian Lake Eagles #3615 Auxiliary and Doyle R. Miller Amvets Post #39 Auxiliary. Sue enjoyed being in the sun, watching NASCAR and cooking. She loved being with her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sue was a very caring and giving person who made everyone she met feel welcome. She would want her family and friends to know, "I'm OK".

Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, April 27, 2018 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview. Visitation is Friday, April 26th from 4-7 pm with Women of the Moose Services at 6:00 pm, and one hour prior to services on Saturday.

Memorial Contributions may be given to Logan County or .

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.