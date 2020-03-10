CLOVERDALE — Susan G. Emerson, 103, of Cloverdale died 11:15 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born December 11, 1916 in Greensburg Township to the late Chester and Ida Campbell. On June 26, 1942 she married William Lylle Emerson, he died June 7, 1944.

Susan is survived by her daughter, Carol Sue Wise of Cloverdale; her grandchildren: Lori Ann (Thomas) Hemenway, Michael (Holly) Wise, Mark (Marie) Wise, Travis Rankin, Kira (Steve) Davis, and Kristen (Joe) Wardzala; and eight great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her siblings: Cecil Campbell, Ellen Welch, Beulah Cutchall, Ada Campbell, Edna Campbell, and Margene Butler.

Susan was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Continental She had retired from teaching and was a member of the Ohio and Putnam County Retired Teachers Association. She was also a member of the Putnam County Historical Society.

Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Continental with Rev. Charles Schmunk officiating. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to a .

Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com