Susan Emerson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Emerson.
Service Information
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
207 W Rice St
Continental, OH
45831
(419)-596-3803
Obituary
Send Flowers

CLOVERDALE — Susan G. Emerson, 103, of Cloverdale died 11:15 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born December 11, 1916 in Greensburg Township to the late Chester and Ida Campbell. On June 26, 1942 she married William Lylle Emerson, he died June 7, 1944.

Susan is survived by her daughter, Carol Sue Wise of Cloverdale; her grandchildren: Lori Ann (Thomas) Hemenway, Michael (Holly) Wise, Mark (Marie) Wise, Travis Rankin, Kira (Steve) Davis, and Kristen (Joe) Wardzala; and eight great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her siblings: Cecil Campbell, Ellen Welch, Beulah Cutchall, Ada Campbell, Edna Campbell, and Margene Butler.

Susan was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Continental She had retired from teaching and was a member of the Ohio and Putnam County Retired Teachers Association. She was also a member of the Putnam County Historical Society.

Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Continental with Rev. Charles Schmunk officiating. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to a .

Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations