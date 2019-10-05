PAULDING — Susan Marie (Metcalfe) Hersey, 71 of Paulding, passed away September 26, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Susan was born August 5, 1948 in Lima, to Irvin Metcalfe and Edna (McDougal) Herr, who preceded her in death. On July 15, 1967, she married Andrew F. Hersey, who preceded her in death on October 1, 1977.

Susan was a graduate of Lima Senior High School and a homemaker. She enjoyed music, especially Elvis, The Beach Boys and John Lennon and watching documentaries. Susan loved to spend time with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Marie (Reece) McConkey, Kara Hersey, Andrea Hersey and Beth (Ben) Leamon; 10 grandchildren; her brothers, Robert (Cindy) Metcalfe and Richard (Marsha) Metcalfe and her sister Cheryl (Paul) Burkholder.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Susan is preceded in death by her son, Kevin Andrew Hersey.

There will be no visitation and a graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in the Gethsemani Cemetery gazebo.

A luncheon will immediately follow the service at Bluelick Bible Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.