Susan Huber

CONTINENTAL — Susan Lynn Huber age 77, of Continental died late Sunday, night, August 16, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Maumee.

Her Legacy… Susan was born to Charles and Cleo (Fellers) Nearing in Bowling Green, Ohio. She graduated in 1961 from Bowling Green High School. She received her bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University. On August 25, 1962 she married Donnie D. Huber. Sue was a teacher at Hamler, Malinta and Continental schools. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Holgate and was a member of CCL (Children Conservation League).

Her Family… Surviving are her three sons: Robert (Laurie) Huber, Troy, MI, John (Joyce) Huber, Perrysburg, OH and Ken (Heather) Huber, Carmel, IN; 7 grandchildren; a sister, Harriet Nearing, Continental and a stepsister, Sharon De Muth, AL. Susan was preceded in death by her husband Donnie, April 8, 1998.

Her Farewell Services… Friends will be received in St. John's United Church of Christ, I-946 State Route 108, Holgate, OH on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am. Due to health concerns; a mask is required, social distancing is encouraged and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance into the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society, St. John's UCC or a charity of your choice. Arrangements' were entrusted to the Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.