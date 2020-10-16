Susan Kline

LIMA — Susan M. Kline, age 71 of Lima, passed away at 3:57 pm on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Mercy Health-St Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on February 9, 1949 in Lima, the daughter of the late Dominic and Mildred (Green) Musto.

Susan started her working career at Superior Metal Products in Wapakoneta, where she became the first female plant manager. She rocked that job. She finished her working career at the Ford Motor Company Lima Engine Plant. She enjoyed reading, shopping and dearly loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Her spunky spirit and irreverent humor lives on in her three daughters, Angela Musser of Gahanna, Amanda Fannon and Allison Reeder both of Lima; and is being carefully cultivated in her 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her partner, Jim Huysman, two sisters, Judy Sheele and Mary Silone and two brothers, Michael Musto and Dominic Musto. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Musto and William Musto and a sister, Tina Moody.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

The Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home is honored to care for Susan's family.