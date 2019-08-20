LIMA — Susan E. Knotts, age 67, passed away on August 19, 2019, at 4:22 pm, at her residence. Susan was born December 13, 1951 in Lima, OH, to Louis P. and Mary E. (Gibson) Taylor who preceded her in death. On August 16, 1969 she married William A. Knotts Jr. who preceded her in death on May 11, 2014.

Susan had attended Lima Senior High School. She had worked with the Lima City Schools for 27 years as a teacher's aide from which she retired in 2018. Susan was very dedicated to her grandchildren and would not miss any of their sporting events, concerts or school activities.

Susan is survived by her children: Billy (Cindy) Knotts, Missy (John) Neth and Mark (Jayme) Knotts all of Lima, OH, 7 grandchildren: Summer, Jayde, Garrett, Madalena, Louis, Carlea and Mak, 4 siblings: Mike Taylor, Paula (Dave) Noble and Darryl Taylor all of Lima, OH and Paul (Shelley) Taylor of NC and a brother in-law Gary Rister of FL. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Emily Bradley, Karen Rister and Matthew Taylor.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 12 noon at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Chaplain Paul Engle. Burial will be in Shawnee Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Developmental Center at Lima Memorial Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.